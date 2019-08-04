Cadence Bancorp (CADE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Lennar (LEN) Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 11,556 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 919,106 shares with $45.12 million value, up from 907,550 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.42M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CADE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Cadence Bancorp's current price of $16.04 translates into 1.09% yield. Cadence Bancorp's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 1.80 million shares traded or 32.87% up from the average. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 38.28% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.28% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cadence Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, July 9. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It operates through Banking and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers holds 0.04% or 2,745 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 64,316 shares. The New York-based M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Washington has invested 1.61% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 276 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd holds 6,528 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 256 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma stated it has 10,425 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Street Corporation reported 12.73 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 119,549 shares. 14,393 are held by Prescott Grp Mgmt Ltd. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Thursday, February 21 to “Neutral” rating. Susquehanna downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. CFRA maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of LEN in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Waste Connections Inc stake by 30,221 shares to 178,000 valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) stake by 1.90 million shares and now owns 12.90M shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was reduced too.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)