Cadence Bancorp (CADE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019; Harber Asset Management Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position By $5.43 Million

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CADE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Cadence Bancorp’s current price of $15.48 translates into 1.13% yield. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.02M shares traded. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 38.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CADE News: 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q REV. $116.1M, EST. $112.5M; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE BANCORP CADE.N – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $91.1 MLN, UP 21.9 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Cadence Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/05/2018 – CADENCE BANCORPORATION REPORTS MERGER WITH STATE BANK FINL; 13/05/2018 – CADENCE TO BUY STATE BANK FINL IN DEAL VLAUED AT ABOUT $1.4B; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorporation Announces Merger With State Bank Financial Corporation, Creating A Leading Commercial Lending Franchise; 12/04/2018 Cadence Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CADENCE/STATE BANK DEAL INCLUDES $37.5M TERMINATION FEE; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q REV. $116.1M; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Banc, State Bank Fincl Corp Merger Agreement a Stk-for-Stk Transaction

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 78.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 32,735 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 74,235 shares with $12.37M value, up from 41,500 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $535.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S COMMERZBANK CBKG.DE HALTS ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FB.O – BRAND CHIEF TO HANDELSBLATT; 19/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica”; 03/05/2018 – Germany demands more privacy safeguards from Facebook- report; 27/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,758 were accumulated by Provident Tru Co. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.04M were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Coastline Trust invested in 0.51% or 20,665 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,553 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.7% or 504,486 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0.54% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 30,954 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 1.87% or 50,201 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,070 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amg National Tru Bancorporation reported 0.01% stake. Hound Prtn holds 8.7% or 1.21M shares. United Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 6,987 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.86 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 55,862 shares to 12,562 valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 30,758 shares and now owns 148,494 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $210 target. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It operates through Banking and Financial Services divisions. It has a 8.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cadence Bancorp has $2700 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24.33’s average target is 57.17% above currents $15.48 stock price. Cadence Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target. Raymond James maintained Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5.