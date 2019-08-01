Cadence Bancorp (CADE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019; CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CADE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Cadence Bancorp’s current price of $17.14 translates into 1.02% yield. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 1.50 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 38.28% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CADE News: 13/05/2018 – CADENCE TO BUY STATE BANK FINL IN DEAL VLAUED AT ABOUT $1.4B; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE BANCORP CADE.N – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $91.1 MLN, UP 21.9 PCT; 14/05/2018 – CADENCE/STATE BANK DEAL INCLUDES $37.5M TERMINATION FEE; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorporation Announces Merger With State Bank Financial Corporation, Creating A Leading Commercial Lending Franchise; 18/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Cadence Bancorporation Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation (Transcript); 13/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES DEAL ADDING ABOUT 7% TO EPS, EX ITEMS, IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on Cadence Bancorporation’s Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Cadence Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q REV. $116.1M, EST. $112.5M; 14/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES QTR DIV BOOST TO 15C/SHR IN 3Q,TO 17.5C POST CLOSE

Among 4 analysts covering Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Calamp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. See CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Northland Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $17 Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CalAmp Corp. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,009 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). 674 are owned by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 598,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 8,380 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Connors Investor Svcs invested 0.23% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Voloridge Invest Llc holds 0.01% or 19,115 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 242,777 shares. Aqr Cap Management holds 11,328 shares. Thb Asset stated it has 357,284 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 475,104 shares stake. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 576 shares.

The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 183,603 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $375.31 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 318.86 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates through Banking and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.95 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cadence Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Tuesday, July 9 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs.