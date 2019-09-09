Cactus Inc. (WHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

This is a contrast between Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus Inc. 33 3.27 N/A 0.81 36.08 TechnipFMC plc 24 0.88 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cactus Inc. and TechnipFMC plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6% TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -16.5% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cactus Inc. are 3.7 and 2.5. Competitively, TechnipFMC plc has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cactus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cactus Inc. and TechnipFMC plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TechnipFMC plc 0 2 1 2.33

Cactus Inc.’s consensus target price is $41.5, while its potential upside is 45.77%. Competitively TechnipFMC plc has a consensus target price of $28.17, with potential upside of 10.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cactus Inc. seems more appealing than TechnipFMC plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cactus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of TechnipFMC plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Cactus Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15% TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65%

For the past year Cactus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TechnipFMC plc.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats TechnipFMC plc on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.