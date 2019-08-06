Cactus Inc. (WHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus Inc. 34 3.43 N/A 0.81 36.08 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.27 N/A 0.50 13.45

Demonstrates Cactus Inc. and Ranger Energy Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ranger Energy Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cactus Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cactus Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6% Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1%

Liquidity

Cactus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Cactus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cactus Inc. and Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cactus Inc.’s average price target is $40.67, while its potential upside is 44.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cactus Inc. and Ranger Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.6%. About 0.3% of Cactus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15% Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59%

For the past year Cactus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.