Cactus Inc. (WHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus Inc. 34 3.60 N/A 0.81 36.08 Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.71 N/A -1.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cactus Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6% Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cactus Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Oceaneering International Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Cactus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oceaneering International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cactus Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

The average price target of Cactus Inc. is $40.67, with potential upside of 38.05%. On the other hand, Oceaneering International Inc.’s potential upside is 23.35% and its average price target is $17.75. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cactus Inc. is looking more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% are Cactus Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15% Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69%

For the past year Cactus Inc. has weaker performance than Oceaneering International Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Cactus Inc. beats Oceaneering International Inc.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.