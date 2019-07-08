Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Reaches $31.99 After 5.00% Up Move; United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sellers Increased By 1.98% Their Shorts

The stock of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 443,057 shares traded. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has risen 9.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHD News: 15/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $31; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 06/04/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $32; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $115.1 MLN VS $58.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Cactus 1Q EPS 14c; 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Cactus Inc; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $60 MLN; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cactus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHD); 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.14The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.41 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $33.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WHD worth $120.65 million more.

United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) had an increase of 1.98% in short interest. USO’s SI was 32.64M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.98% from 32.01 million shares previously. With 20.37 million avg volume, 2 days are for United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)’s short sellers to cover USO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 15.70M shares traded. United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) has declined 9.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Cactus (NYSE:WHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cactus had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WHD’s profit will be $37.71M for 16.00 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Cactus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.