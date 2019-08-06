Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Reaches $26.96 After 8.00% Down Move; Cognex (CGNX) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 169,051 shares traded. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has declined 8.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WHD News: 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Cactus Inc; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $60 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.14; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Cactus Inc; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cactus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHD); 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $115.1 MLN VS $58.5 MLN; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.03 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $24.80 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WHD worth $162.72 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4300 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16. See Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $58 Maintain

Among 3 analysts covering Cactus (NYSE:WHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cactus had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. Raymond James maintained the shares of WHD in report on Friday, March 8 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cactus, Inc. (WHD) CEO Scott Bender on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cactus Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cactus, Inc. (WHD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cactus: Is It Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The Company’s principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mission-critical field services, including 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognex Stock Gets a Bump on Better-Than-Expected Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cognex Corp (CGNX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex Corporation (CGNX) CEO Robert Willett on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 35.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Cognex Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Allen Inv Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Stephens Management reported 900,792 shares stake. Enterprise Financial Services reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.09% or 121,000 shares. Alps holds 0% or 10,065 shares in its portfolio. 1.54 million are held by Franklin Resources Inc. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.08% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 6,543 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,117 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Nomura Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 13,600 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 9,659 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.37 million shares.

It closed at $42 lastly. It is down 0.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend