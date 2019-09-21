Cactus Inc. (WHD) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Comparing side by side

Both Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus Inc. 33 3.64 N/A 0.81 36.08 Tidewater Inc. 21 1.39 N/A -5.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cactus Inc. and Tidewater Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6% Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9%

Liquidity

Cactus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Tidewater Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Tidewater Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cactus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cactus Inc. and Tidewater Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.47% for Cactus Inc. with consensus price target of $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cactus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Tidewater Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Cactus Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Tidewater Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15% Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18%

For the past year Cactus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tidewater Inc.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats Tidewater Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.