Cactus Inc. (WHD) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cactus Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cactus Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cactus Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus Inc. 169,272,334.29% 34.50% 10.60% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cactus Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus Inc. 46.99M 28 36.08 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Cactus Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cactus Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 46.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cactus Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Cactus Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Cactus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Cactus Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Cactus Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cactus Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Cactus Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cactus Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Cactus Inc.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.