Cactus Inc. (WHD) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Contrasting side by side

Both Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus Inc. 34 4.25 N/A 0.81 44.25 Basic Energy Services Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -5.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6% Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -16.3%

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cactus Inc. Its rival Basic Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Cactus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Basic Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cactus Inc. and Basic Energy Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cactus Inc. has a consensus target price of $42, and a 26.81% upside potential. Competitively Basic Energy Services Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.5, with potential upside of 136.84%. Based on the results shown earlier, Basic Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Cactus Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cactus Inc. and Basic Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.8% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Cactus Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Basic Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cactus Inc. -0.33% -3.48% 2.68% -0.39% 9.18% 31.41% Basic Energy Services Inc. 2.02% -19.68% -48.68% -66.45% -82.58% -34.11%

For the past year Cactus Inc. has 31.41% stronger performance while Basic Energy Services Inc. has -34.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats Basic Energy Services Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.