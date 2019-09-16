Cacti Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; Intelligent Sys New (INS) Holding Held by Apis Capital Advisors Llc

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 295,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 686,543 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, down from 982,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 15.66 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 13/03/2018 – Sosei Regains Worldwide Rights from Teva to Develop and Commercialize Novel Small Molecule CGRP Antagonists for Migraine and Other Severe Headaches; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 146,479 shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $640.82M for 3.53 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

