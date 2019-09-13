Cacti Asset Management Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $79.99 Million as Valuation Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.14 million, down from 4.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 4.62M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 811,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.98M, down from 818,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $745.92M for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $81.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.