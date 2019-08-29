Cacti Asset Management Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.60 Million; Market Value Declined; As Devon Energy New (DVN) Stock Price Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Boosted Holding by $11.72 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 386,229 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 406,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 2.99 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 1.44 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,543 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 11.45 million shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lynch & Assocs In holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 111,387 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 42,235 shares. Albion Fin Group Inc Inc Ut holds 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 21,570 shares. 4,660 were accumulated by Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested in 72,826 shares or 1.07% of the stock. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd owns 71,162 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 1.86M shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 3,565 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Main Street Rech Lc stated it has 39,135 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp invested in 0.02% or 33,755 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset holds 0.17% or 13,200 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 15,829 shares to 470,521 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,451 shares to 3,738 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 486,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,373 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

