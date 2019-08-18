Cacti Asset Management Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut by $720,020 as Stock Value Declined; Baker Ellis Asset Management Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 270,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79 million, down from 275,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345,331 shares to 818,803 shares, valued at $90.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.