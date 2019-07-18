Cacti Asset Management Raised Its Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Stake by $6.07 Million; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Price Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Increased Its Position by $18.19 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 404,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 982,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 577,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 20.27 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 129.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 288,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 511,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.49M, up from 222,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 724,636 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 771,698 shares, valued at $64.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PYX BUD TEVA RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mesoblast, and New Gold Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of Tracleer® (bosentan) Tablets in the United States – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, JMIA, EROS and TEVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EROS, TEVA and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 190,939 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 22,896 shares. State Street Corporation owns 4.63M shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors has 12,272 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 37,240 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,854 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 5,188 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 183,342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Counsel has 13,180 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.17% or 604,800 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 4,555 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 419,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fighting the Knee-Jerk Reaction: 3 Companies That Are Down But Not Out – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Colosseum At Caesars Palace To Celebrate Grand Reopening With Back-To-Back Evenings With Keith Urban Sept. 6 & 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Hosted 8,000 Events in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Earnings: Double-Digit Growth and Milder Bottom-Line Losses – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 96,066 shares to 105,660 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,297 shares, and cut its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.