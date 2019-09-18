Cacti Asset Management Raised Its Ebay (EBAY) Position; As Public Service Enterprise Group Incorpor (PEG) Shares Declined, Lsv Asset Management Boosted Position

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorpor (PEG) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 161,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.72 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorpor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 1.66M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 47,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 452,335 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.77 million, up from 404,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 4.25M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 14,000 shares to 13,750 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa invested in 0.31% or 1.97 million shares. Altrinsic Glob Ltd Liability Company holds 615,105 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oppenheimer And holds 18,493 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,115 are owned by Quantitative Lc. Advisor Ltd Com stated it has 24,303 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Zacks Investment has invested 0.25% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.44 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd holds 116,837 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 30,984 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 41,100 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability owns 50,380 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 1,643 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.8% or 481,178 shares. Texas Yale invested in 7,725 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 34,689 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $355.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Cloud Services Llc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 118,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com holds 101,635 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability owns 6,334 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 65,966 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2,425 shares. Oakworth accumulated 87 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 36,419 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.51% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 749,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund has invested 0.12% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 5,967 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Lsv Asset owns 0.16% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1.67 million shares. 135,400 are owned by Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.06% or 416,787 shares. Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.