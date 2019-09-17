Cacti Asset Management Raised By $1.42 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Shorts at CASIO COMPUTER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CSIOF) Raised By 4.04%

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 7.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc acquired 11,126 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 164,324 shares with $21.19M value, up from 153,198 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $119.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 1.90M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20

CASIO COMPUTER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) had an increase of 4.04% in short interest. CSIOF’s SI was 2.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.04% from 2.17 million shares previously. It closed at $1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.74% above currents $138.08 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pure Fincl Advisors Inc invested in 3,767 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 421,796 shares. Becker Cap Management Inc has 13,740 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Novare Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 1.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Indiana Trust & Invest Mgmt reported 5,435 shares stake. Smith Salley & Associates holds 1.99% or 101,348 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 735,263 shares. Lionstone Cap Mgmt Lc reported 73,700 shares. Ipswich Inv Company holds 0.22% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested in 1,888 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com reported 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amp Investors holds 287,521 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Ny has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Flippin Bruce Porter holds 1.66% or 72,695 shares. Dearborn Prns, Illinois-based fund reported 194,102 shares.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The Company’s Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. It currently has negative earnings. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc.