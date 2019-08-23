Cacti Asset Management Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Lifted by $5.49 Million; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Upped Sealed Air New (SEE) Position by $371,680; Share Value Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 93.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 8,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,724 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 8,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.41 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26,161 shares to 22,629 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,967 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,550 shares to 210,529 shares, valued at $52.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).