Cacti Asset Management Lowered By $666,750 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO LTD ORDINA (HLDVF) Shorts Lowered By 10.25%

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 255,125 shares with $97.31 million value, down from 256,875 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72 million shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR

HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HLDVF) had a decrease of 10.25% in short interest. HLDVF’s SI was 774,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.25% from 862,700 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1549 days are for HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HLDVF)’s short sellers to cover HLDVF’s short positions. It closed at $5.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Great Eagle: An Undervalued Hotel Operating Company – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company has market cap of $24.59 billion. It operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Hotel Operation, Department Store Operation, Utility and Energy, and Others. It has a 5.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 29.48% above currents $331.06 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. DZ BANK AG has “Sell” rating and $333 target. Seaport Global maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

