Cacti Asset Management Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.42 Million; Share Value Declined; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stock Rose, Churchill Management Boosted by $437,908 Its Position

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 11,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,324 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19M, up from 153,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 5,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 66,034 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, up from 60,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,656 shares to 46,781 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,491 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 506,249 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,100 shares. Gruss And owns 5,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 306 are owned by Fincl Mngmt Professionals. Carnegie Asset Ltd Com stated it has 62,380 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,823 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc accumulated 0.77% or 110,772 shares. 70,150 were reported by Chemung Canal Trust Company. Freestone Cap Ltd holds 0.06% or 29,703 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 0.09% stake. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Tru Communications owns 0.44% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 28,818 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0% or 2,740 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 0.33% or 1.54 million shares. Check Cap Management Inc Ca reported 26,700 shares stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 295,739 shares to 686,543 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town Country Natl Bank Dba First Bankers holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,699 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 87,778 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas reported 50,000 shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 193,348 shares. Washington reported 17,038 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 67,910 were reported by Whittier Tru Com. Provise Mgmt Group Lc holds 66,012 shares. 5.50 million were reported by Franklin Res. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.23% or 194,168 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated stated it has 60,840 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Beach Counsel Pa holds 3,760 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 1,853 shares.