Cacti Asset Management Increases Position in United Technologies (UTX); Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holding Boosted by Somerset Capital Management Llp

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 8.72 million shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: INR7.9B THREE JEWELRY SECTOR ACCOUNTS CLASSIFIED FRAUD; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED ON LOAN TO VIDEOCON; 05/03/2018 Times of India: WestBridge & Prudential vie with ICICI Lom for Star Health; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $93.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 771,698 shares, valued at $64.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 657,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,245 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

