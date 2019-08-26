Cacti Asset Management Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Lifted by $6.07 Million as Stock Price Declined; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Increases Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK)

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 404,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 982,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 577,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 6.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 10.13M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 57,707 shares as the company's stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.71 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.01. About 722,405 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares to 659,980 shares, valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 657,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,245 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 5,928 shares to 92,761 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 231,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 804,545 shares. Moreover, Edgar Lomax Va has 0.62% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.19% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 23,745 shares. St Germain D J invested in 0.04% or 4,360 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.24% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cubic Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tokio Marine Asset Management Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mackenzie Fincl holds 246,681 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,209 shares. The Missouri-based Ent has invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 150,953 shares. 58,469 are owned by Linscomb Williams. Covington Cap Mgmt accumulated 11,293 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

