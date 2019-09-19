Cacti Asset Management Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered as Shares Declined; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Value Rose While Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Increased Holding

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 379,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.74M, down from 386,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 382,428 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 85.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 11,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 25,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 13,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 16,722 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,994 shares to 7,735 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,512 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 39,691 shares. Selway Asset has 14,687 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated invested in 1.89 million shares. Causeway Management Ltd Com holds 2.9% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 4.14M shares. 16,465 are owned by Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ls Investment Lc has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 948 are held by Daiwa Gp. The Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Limited has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Timber Creek Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cibc Mkts reported 25,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Captrust Advsrs accumulated 29,825 shares. M&T Savings Bank, New York-based fund reported 8,598 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.05 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.