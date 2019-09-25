Cacti Asset Management Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Cut by $1.08 Million as Share Price Rose; Cambiar Investors Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Has Trimmed by $1.91 Million as Valuation Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 811,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.98M, down from 818,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.62. About 3.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 28,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 60,645 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, down from 89,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 390,093 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40,142 shares to 211,087 shares, valued at $43.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75M for 25.45 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Booz Allen to Participate at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12th – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “City budget includes more than $550,000 for JBSA infrastructure, supporting military spouses – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.