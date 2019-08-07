Cacti Asset Management Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS) Has Lifted by $838,937; Amarillo National Bank Has Lifted Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) as Share Price Rose

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.01. About 237,129 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 14.66M shares traded or 75.21% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,000 shares to 386,229 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,698 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares to 1,467 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,887 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).