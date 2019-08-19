Cacti Asset Management Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Stake; As Ppg Industries (PPG) Shares Rose, Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Stake by $476,000

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 6,733 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, down from 10,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $111.65. About 421,655 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 1.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG to Acquire Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “McGarry joins U.S. Steel board of directors – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

