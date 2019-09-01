Cacti Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $38.33 Million as Stock Rose; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Decreased Its Position

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91M, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 669,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.51 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 283,214 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,750 shares to 255,125 shares, valued at $97.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,980 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $988.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

