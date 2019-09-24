Cacti Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by $2.66 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined While Cna Financial Decreased Its Stake

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 295,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 686,543 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, down from 982,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 13.30M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 07/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – NOTE OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 46,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 143,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.84M, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 21.60M shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $628.62M for 3.08 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs by 50,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer In (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

