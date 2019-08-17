Cacti Asset Management Has Trimmed Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake By $19.08 Million; Five Below Has 1.22 Sentiment

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 94.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 657,998 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 36,245 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 694,243 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $16.53B valuation. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36M shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS

Five Below Inc (FIVE) investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 181 funds started new or increased holdings, while 148 sold and decreased stakes in Five Below Inc. The funds in our database reported: 52.61 million shares, down from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Five Below Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 121 Increased: 107 New Position: 74.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 54.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.15 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. It has a 40.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.

The stock increased 1.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 709,297 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc holds 12.11% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. for 203,282 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 74,432 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 11,592 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Capital Management has invested 2.56% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 66.03% above currents $18.87 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $35 target.

