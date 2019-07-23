Cacti Asset Management Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $1.60 Million; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Sentiment Is 1.08

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 386,229 shares with $31.21M value, down from 406,229 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $317.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 6.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA

Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 156 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 144 cut down and sold their stakes in Williams Sonoma Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 82.92 million shares, down from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Williams Sonoma Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 121 Increased: 98 New Position: 58.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.15 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% or 9,798 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 36,494 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associate Inc has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 15,260 are held by Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Meyer Handelman Communications invested in 540,395 shares. Garland Management Inc reported 2.86% stake. Majedie Asset Management Ltd reported 5.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Howe Rusling reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Metropolitan Life New York owns 37,353 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Co stated it has 30,532 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.09% or 63,872 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,767 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl reported 17,884 shares stake. Avalon Advisors Ltd reported 1.50 million shares. Cap Research Global accumulated 1.6% or 62.42 million shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.18’s average target is 16.13% above currents $75.07 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, March 7. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 16.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Blackhill Capital Inc holds 39.11% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for 4.05 million shares. Hs Management Partners Llc owns 2.77 million shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has 4.42% invested in the company for 260,623 shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Thomas Story & Son Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,905 shares.