Cacti Asset Management Has Trimmed By $720,020 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 270,317 shares with $37.79M value, down from 275,497 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $351.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97M shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 270 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 234 sold and trimmed positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 135.08 million shares, down from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Skyworks Solutions Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 7 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 188 Increased: 174 New Position: 96.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Pa reported 11,363 shares. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lord Abbett Limited Com holds 1.01% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt reported 37,729 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 407,400 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc owns 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,400 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel has 76,129 shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Geller Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 24,774 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moller Financial Services stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 1.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3.86% or 58,113 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,311 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership reported 31,936 shares. 6.13 million are held by Capital Research.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.57’s average target is 12.88% above currents $132.5 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 1.59 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $403,850 activity.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.96M for 16.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for 8.38 million shares. Provident Investment Management Inc. owns 291,955 shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Platinum Investment Management Ltd has 3.75% invested in the company for 1.93 million shares. The Texas-based Goodman Financial Corp has invested 3.63% in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 59,003 shares.