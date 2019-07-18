Cacti Asset Management Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $5.49 Million; G (GIII) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 998,014 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp analyzed 12,867 shares as the company's stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 13,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 252,963 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,550 shares to 210,529 shares, valued at $52.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,980 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 108,343 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 8,965 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca reported 0.04% stake. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,053 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 206,698 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 4,543 shares. 466 are owned by Spectrum Mgmt Group. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 962,591 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Oh holds 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,394 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 47,390 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sprucegrove Mngmt Ltd owns 238,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 193,335 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. S&Co Inc has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Central Retail Bank reported 848 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15M worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. 10,089 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.25M for 29.37 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership invested 1.49% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Kistler invested in 189 shares. Argent Mngmt has invested 0.2% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has 9,065 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru reported 990,614 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc owns 5,934 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 135 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 447,396 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 14,452 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Cim Mangement accumulated 6,636 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited invested in 13,473 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In (Call) by 85,500 shares to 174,500 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd (Put).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity.