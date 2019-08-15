Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $19.08 Million as Valuation Declined; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lifted Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 115.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 100,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 187,755 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 87,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 684,415 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 657,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 36,245 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 694,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 11.77 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345,331 shares to 818,803 shares, valued at $90.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.00 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

