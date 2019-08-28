Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $1.60 Million; Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 386,229 shares with $31.21 million value, down from 406,229 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $284.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 9.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 28 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 19 sold and reduced equity positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 13.65 million shares, down from 18.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 9.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $509.78 million. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 110,298 shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) has risen 4.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.03% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund for 187,670 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.86 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 151,891 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Trust Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 228,565 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Four Closed-End Funds Advised by Wells Fargo Funds Management Renew Share Repurchase Programs – Business Wire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Adopts Managed Distribution Plan – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil’s Aggressive Growth Strategy Needs Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt holds 21,122 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 1.46M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 0.49% or 4.03M shares. Price Michael F reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sigma Investment Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 35,681 shares. The New York-based Bbr Ltd has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Company accumulated 1.31% or 226,713 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 57.49M shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 1.45M shares. Us Bankshares De reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5.77 million shares. Asset Management Gp reported 4,978 shares. Yorktown & holds 50,000 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Semper Augustus Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated reported 0.62% stake.