Cacti Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Cvs Caremark (CVS) as Share Price Declined; Salzhauer Michael Stake In Banc Of California (BANC) Was Upped

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 24,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,176 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 92,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 483,452 shares traded or 47.98% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,487 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.