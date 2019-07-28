Cacti Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $38.33 Million; Ring Energy (REI) Market Value Declined While Cannell Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 894,121 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91 million, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. REI’s profit will be $9.49M for 4.30 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,172 shares to 888,008 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independence Hldg Co New (NYSE:IHC) by 37,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $58.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,317 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).