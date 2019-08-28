Cacti Asset Management Has Lifted Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding by $838,937; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Tiger Management Raised Stake by $15.44 Million

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $180.78. About 2.12M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Senators Press Zuckerberg on Policing Speech; 10/04/2018 – Former exec says Facebook’s not arrogant, even if its actions ‘look a little bit like arrogance’; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS AN “OPEN, NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION” OF FACEBOOK’S PRIVACY PRACTICES -STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregatelQ over data scandal; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS LAUNCHING ABILITY TO SHARE HD QUALITY VIDEOS STRAIGHT TO MESSENGER; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized in an interview with Recode for the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica that has rocked his company; 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 1.46 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares to 270,317 shares, valued at $37.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,980 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,040 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.