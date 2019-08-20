Cacti Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined; Ameritas Investment Partners Holding in Big Lots (BIG) Cut by $452,960

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 11,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 3,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132,000, down from 15,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 809,625 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Initiates Formal Search Process to Identify Permanent Successor CEO; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 255,125 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.31 million, down from 256,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 15,829 shares to 470,521 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 30,345 shares. Wills Fincl Gru accumulated 2.05% or 7,921 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 13,128 shares. Invsts has 7.12M shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Hwg Lp has invested 2.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Financial Cap holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,096 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Texas Money stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tarbox Family Office holds 8,715 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. 5,791 are held by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd reported 400 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 24,413 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd accumulated 1.72M shares or 0.8% of the stock. First National Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60 million for 12.76 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Alibaba shares pop after earnings beat thanks to e-commerce, cloud as analysts see a big rally ahead – CNBC” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Heavily Discounted Gold: The Smart Way to Play the Rally – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.