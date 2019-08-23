Cacti Asset Management Has Decreased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position; Ducommun (DCO) Sentiment Is 1.11

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 94.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 657,998 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 36,245 shares with $1.06M value, down from 694,243 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $16.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 12.59 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C

Ducommun Inc (DCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 49 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 44 decreased and sold their stakes in Ducommun Inc. The funds in our database now have: 9.28 million shares, up from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ducommun Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 37 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 67.81% above currents $18.67 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10 million for 12.61 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $477.19 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 24.18 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated for 595,468 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 45,230 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilen Investment Management Corp. has 0.88% invested in the company for 26,914 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.81% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 247,850 shares.