Cacti Asset Management Has Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.08 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Realpage (RP) Share Price Declined, Putnam Investments Has Decreased Its Holding

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 811,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.98 million, down from 818,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 774,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.83 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 378,186 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for RP – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RealPage Enters Into New Credit Facilities – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and Provides a Corporate Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38 million for 50.78 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $41.59 million activity.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 203,524 shares to 262,261 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 29,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Formula One.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Management Limited reported 330,915 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 17,533 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 6,367 shares. Westfield Mngmt Lp accumulated 750,917 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 0.06% or 295,000 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 2.12 million shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Brant Point Mgmt Ltd holds 86,838 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 76,728 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). King Luther Corporation has 0.7% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.63 million shares. Macquarie Grp holds 57,802 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 13,411 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Disney’s Streaming Bundle Is Netflix’s Worst Nightmare – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.