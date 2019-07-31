Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $332,000 as Shares Declined; Tensile Capital Management Upped Holding in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by $1.06 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 147,674 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,698 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.18M, down from 775,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 3.94M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345,331 shares to 818,803 shares, valued at $90.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp accumulated 0.35% or 215,977 shares. Cap Ltd Ca invested 0.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins has invested 1.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 5,400 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Management Inc. Sns Financial Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lord Abbett Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 3.46M shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services reported 6,506 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 166,513 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 362,159 shares. 7,290 were reported by Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trexquant Inv Lp has 3,954 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.17% or 4,410 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.64% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.90M shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Advsr Capital reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

