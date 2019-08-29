Cacti Asset Management Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Diversified Trust Co Lowered Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Stake By $1.75 Million

Diversified Trust Co decreased Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 6,100 shares as Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 160,643 shares with $46.24 million value, down from 166,743 last quarter. Coca Cola Consolidated Inc now has $3.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345.91. About 88,598 shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 72.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc acquired 345,331 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 818,803 shares with $90.91M value, up from 473,472 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

Diversified Trust Co increased First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) stake by 76,065 shares to 89,660 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lazard stake by 48,668 shares and now owns 689,202 shares. Ishares Tr (MTUM) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.27% above currents $136.55 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20.

