Cacti Asset Management Has Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Guardian Investment Management Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Upped by $1.39 Million as Valuation Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 206,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.37M, up from 203,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 5.37M shares traded or 136.59% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 29/05/2018 – RED ELECTRICA REE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 23/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT WITH GOLDMAN; 04/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Mitsui; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S YOUNAN SEES UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL CONCENTRATE MORE ON FRANKFURT, PARIS: BLANKFEIN

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,200 shares to 379,029 shares, valued at $28.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.