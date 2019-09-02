Cacti Asset Management Decreased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $19.08 Million; Stock Value Declined; Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Shareholder Weber Alan W Raised Its Stake by $1.50 Billion

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 657,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 36,245 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 694,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 9,700 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.13 million activity.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.01% less from 10.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 112,325 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated owns 764 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 176,486 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,238 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 9,200 shares. Towle reported 1.33 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 20,278 shares. 1,200 are owned by Washington Tru Bancshares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) or 29,189 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). 1.03 million were reported by Weber Alan W. Intl Group Incorporated reported 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO).

More notable recent Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Shiloh Industries’s (NASDAQ:SHLO) Devastating 70% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shiloh Industries Opens Customer Service Center in Germany – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $309.65 million for 12.73 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.