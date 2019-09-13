Cacti Asset Management Cut Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Valuation Rose, Holder Chemical Bank Has Cut Position by $1.27 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 811,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.98M, down from 818,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 2.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 54.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 15,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,168 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 29,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.97 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 12.86 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,640 shares to 91,943 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Communication Service (VOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.