Cacti Asset Management Cut Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Declined; Cadence Bank Na Cut Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $1.12 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,125 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.31M, down from 256,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,664 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.36% stake. 662,146 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Caprock owns 2,358 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 45 shares. 857 are held by Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Annex Advisory has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,106 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 4.37M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Amarillo Commercial Bank invested in 4,802 shares or 0.72% of the stock. First National Bank invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Horizon Investments Llc reported 2,017 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advsr Ltd invested in 21,405 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mcdaniel Terry & holds 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 543 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 42,885 shares to 153,198 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank holds 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 23,310 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.08% or 46,202 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Donaldson Lc has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 1.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lvm Capital Management Mi holds 0.7% or 14,602 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc has 43,101 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd reported 0.66% stake. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited holds 12,789 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 1,077 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hendershot Invs owns 31,686 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

