Cacti Asset Management Cut By $666,750 Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gem Diamonds Ltd has GBX 125 highest and GBX 80 lowest target. GBX 108.33’s average target is 38.09% above currents GBX 78.45 stock price. Gem Diamonds Ltd had 18 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 7. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, February 8 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) on Friday, July 5 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by Liberum Capital. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 27 to “Hold”. See Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) latest ratings:

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 90.00 New Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 100.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 90.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 115.00 New Target: GBX 90.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 110.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 255,125 shares with $97.31 million value, down from 256,875 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $212.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.50% or $16.25 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 9.50M shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft

More notable recent Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Gem Diamonds Limited’s (LON:GEMD) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Gem Diamonds posts record results, but withholds dividend – MINING.com” published on March 13, 2019, Mining.com published: “Gem Diamonds finds from iconic Lesotho mine drop, shares slump – MINING.com” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Gem Diamonds nets $8.8 million for 13.3 carat pink rock – MINING.com” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Gem Diamonds revises up full-year output target as recoveries on the rise – MINING.com” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

The stock increased 1.36% or GBX 1.05 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 78.45. About 136 shares traded. Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company has market cap of 109.03 million GBP. The firm owns 70% interest in the LetÂšeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It has a 4.29 P/E ratio. It also makes, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd holds 0.07% or 3,741 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Investors invested in 1,575 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beacon Fincl Gru holds 885 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 50,919 were accumulated by Dsam Prtn (London) Limited. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Co owns 21,188 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 117,784 shares. Apriem Advsr owns 2,042 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Division invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1,002 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Btim reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.7% stake. 3,988 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $431.38’s average target is 14.32% above currents $377.36 stock price. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 14. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $475 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.