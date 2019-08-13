Cacti Asset Management Boosted Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $5.49 Million as Share Value Declined; Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Davis R M Lowered Its Stake by $4.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 126,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 374,164 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37M, down from 501,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 200,717 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 398,019 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 195,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 6.08M shares or 2% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has 593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company invested in 176,281 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cibc Markets Corp reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Horizon Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5,785 shares. Castleark Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,340 shares. Hl Service Ltd Company reported 15,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.17% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 993,798 shares. 18,816 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2,626 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company reported 185,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has 965,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,677 shares to 276,615 shares, valued at $32.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corp by 61,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.57M for 9.91 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capwealth Limited Liability Co holds 1.85% or 93,594 shares in its portfolio. United Fire Group invested in 7,750 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.09 million shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Advisors Llc has invested 1.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 430,812 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Roundview Capital Ltd owns 31,282 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 212,451 shares. Horan Capital has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,514 shares. Lincoln National Corp owns 6,813 shares. Accredited Inc reported 1,724 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moore Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% or 105,000 shares.