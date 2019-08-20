Cacti Asset Management Boosted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $38.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, Holder Exane Derivatives Has Trimmed Holding by $38.02 Million

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 99.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193,000, down from 198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.01. About 600,858 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91 million, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 5.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group (Call) (NYSE:UBS) by 11,027 shares to 44,351 shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,750 shares to 255,125 shares, valued at $97.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.